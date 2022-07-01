Durg: A young man hanged himself to death after allegedly killing his wife and two children at Umarpoti village under Utai Police Station limits of ​​Durg district in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, police said. According to SDOP Patan Devansh Rathor, Bhojram locked himself inside the room on Thursday evening and did not open it despite the family members repeatedly knocking on the door.

They later informed the police about this and when the door was opened with the gas cutter, the bodies of the man's wife Lalita, four-year-old Praveen Kumar and two-year-old Dikesh were found lying on the bed. The body of the Bhojram was found hanging from a ceiling fan. SDOP Patan said that preliminary investigation suggested that Sahu before hanging himself, killed wife and the elder son by strangling them with mobile charger while the younger son was suffocated to death by pressing a pillow against his mouth. The SDOP said that further probe into the incident is going on.