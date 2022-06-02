Raipur: Chhattisgarh Congress General Secretary in-charge Amarjit Chawla has proposed to make Rahul Gandhi the National President of Congress. The proposal was made at the two-day Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir workshop of the Chhattisgarh Congress which started on Wednesday at Maheshwari Bhawan Kamal Vihar in the capital Raipur. In the Sankalp Shivir, an action plan was prepared to strengthen the Congress party at the grass-root level.

State ministers, MPs, MLAs, Chairman of Corporation Board, President of District Congress, and office bearers of PCC were present in the workshop. On the first day of the camp, the Congress flag was hoisted in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, State in-charge PL Punia, State Congress President Mohan Markam, and Secretary-in-Charge Dr. Chandan Yadav.

This was followed by a video address by Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. State Congress President Mohan Markam delivered the welcome address while Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel gave the presidential address. The second session of the workshop started with the speech of Secretary-in-Charge Chandan Yadav. Senior state minister TS Singhdeo apprised about the concerns of Udaipur Chintan Shivir and the approach of Congress in relation to agriculture.

National Secretary Vikas Upadhyay, and MP Deepak Baij, who attended Udaipur Chintan Shivir, also addressed the camp. On the second day of the Congress Chintan Shivir on Thursday, discussions are being held on the expansion and jurisdiction of the organization, the district level padayatra, and the 75th anniversary program of Independence Day this year in the capital Raipur.

