Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel blamed BJP for the political turmoil unfolding in Jharkhand and wondered as to who had to hang his head when legislators were caught with cash in West Bengal referring to the seizure of money from MLAs by the West Bengal police.

Bhagel said: "Whose head bowed in shame when the MLAs were caught in Bengal? The Governor of Jharkhand should clarify whether the letter came or not. Why are there restrictions? If the letter has arrived, why should it not be opened?"

Baghel who was leaving for Raigad was addressing the media. He accused BJP of unleashing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (IT) on those who do not fall in line with the orders of the saffron party, in an apparent reference to the recent raids on the Opposition leaders across the country.

Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel slams BJP on political crisis in Jharkhand

Also read: UPA MLAs from Jharkhand shifted to Raipur to `protect them' from BJP's poaching bid, says Baghel

On Tuesday, the MLAs of Jharkhand were shifted from Ranchi to Raipur. In Chhattisgarh, BJP has been accusing the ruling dispensation of resorting to the resort politics. BJP has been upping the ante by describing Chhattisgarh as the haven for MLAs of other states.