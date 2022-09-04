Raipur / Rajnandgaon / Raigarh: Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his dig at Opposition parties regarding 'revdi' culture (culture of freebies) saying that when his government takes welfare measures, the BJP dubs them as 'revdi' but their government at the Centre has written off loans of Rs 10 lakh crore of top 10 industrialists.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration event of the newly formed Sarangarh-Bilaigarh Baghel said that the Centre's step of writing off loans of top industrialists should be called 'rabdi' (a type of sweet).

"When the Congress government in Chhattisgarh procures rice at Rs 2,500 from farmers, gives Rs 7,000 to (landless) labourers, gives 35 kg of rice to the poor, halves electricity bill for consumption of up to 400 units and provides free education, they (BJP) call it revdi (freebies)," said Baghel.

Also read: Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel blames BJP for political crisis in Jharkhand

"When we waive the loans of farmers you call it revdi, but when the loans of Rs 10 lakh crore of top ten industrialists get written off, then it is not revdi, it is milk cake. It is rabdi," he added.

Taking another jibe at the saffron party over its opposition to the Chhattisgarh government's cow dung procurement scheme, the Chief Minister said that the BJP seeks votes in the name of cow but hates cow dung.

He also accused the RSS and the BJP of suddenly waking up to the culture of Chattisgarh after being aloof to it when the state was ruled by the BJP. Later in the day, the Chief Minister inaugurated Khairagarh-Chhuikhadan-Gandai (KCG) as the 31st district of Chhattisgarh.