Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a Chartered Accountant (CA) was shot dead by unidentified miscreants outside his office in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh on the intervening night of February 15 and 16.

Talking to media persons, SSP of Moradabad Hemraj Meena said, “We received the information about a man being shot twice. He was declared dead as soon as he was brought to the hospital. The investigation is underway to find how the incident happened.”

“He was shot twice in his head and we are taking to the family members to find more details on the case,” he added.

"The deceased has been identified as Shwetabh Tiwari. He was brought dead to the hospital. He was declared dead after being brought to the hospital. The cause of the incident is being ascertained. We are investigating the incident. Till now, the family members or any other persons have not explained how the incident took place and who have done it. We are collecting evidence. We will take strict action against the culprits," SSP Hemraj Meena, Moradabad said.

The Chartered Accountant sustained bullet injuries in his head."There was a head injury. He sustained two bullet shots in the head," he said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)