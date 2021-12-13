Hyderabad (Telangana): The Telangana police filed a case against Charminar MLA Mumtaz Ahmed Khan for having slapped a local. The incident took place on Saturday midnight near the Charminar bus stand.

Charminar MLA was on his way in a car when he found one Ghulam Ghouse Zilani, a local resident, sitting in front of his house. Immediately, the MLA alighted from his car and slapped the young man for not having stood up and wished him. These visuals have been recorded in the CCTV footage.

The police registered a complaint against the MLA based on the victim's complaint.

