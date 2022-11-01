Chamarajnagar: Commotion prevailed in the area and devotees scurried for safety when a chariot collapsed on the premises of Sri Veerabhadreshwara temple in Karnataka's Chamrajnagar during the ‘Rathotsavam’. The incident took place on Tuesday morning as one of the wheels of the chariot broke. But no casualty was reported.

The moment when one of the wheels of the chariot was broken, the crowd of devotees began fleeing from the spot. They vacated the spot immediately before the chariot came crashing down. The Veerabhadreshwara temple is located at Channappanapura village of the Chamrajnagar district. A large number of devotees took out the chariot procession as part of the Rathotsavam celebrations. The religious procession is taken out in the month of Karthika.