New Delhi: The Crime branch has currently filed a charge sheet against the three accused Harmeet Singh, Billa, and Rajendra alias Raju for murdering National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir some time ago.

The police have stated that the charge sheet holds significant evidence related to the murder. Once Harpreet has been arrested a supplementary charge sheet will be provided.

It has been reported that the mastermind of this murder, Harpreet Singh still at large and all measures to take him into custody are in place. In this regard, police have raided many places in Jammu.

Officials stated that among the three, Harmeet Singh was the main accused who shot Trilochan Singh Wazir.

During the interrogation, the accused have disclosed complete details about the murder. The accused stated that Harpreet Singh said Wazir had planned to kill him. In a delusion and to avoid being dead, Harmeet ended up killing Wazir.

In addition, the accused revealed that Harpreet wanted to commit suicide. He also posted a confession letter on Facebook. But his visit to his family, prompted him to change his decision.