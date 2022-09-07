New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted search operations at multiple locations in Bihar in the Maoist terror funding case. “The searches were conducted at five locations in Jehanabad, Gaya and Aurangabad districts of Bihar in the terror financing network being operated by CPI (Maoist) cadres and OGWs in the Magadh region of Bihar for the revival of Magadh Zone of CPI (Maoist),” a NIA official said. This case was registered suo-moto by the NIA on December 30 last year.

“During searches conducted today at the premises of the accused persons, incriminating materials and documents have been seized,” the official said. Meanwhile, NIA filed two different chargesheet against Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) members and another against accused persons in Pulwama JeM conspiracy case. The NIA official said that chargesheet against six members of proscribed terrorist organization Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) in JMB Bhopal case was filed in NIA Special Court in Bhopal.

The chargesheet pertains to the arrest of six active cadres of JMB from Bhopal, including three illegal Bangladeshi immigrants involved in propagating JMB ideology and motivating youth to perform Jihad against India. The case was initially registered as FIR No. 13/2022 on March 14, 2022 at Bhopal’s PS- STF in Madhya Pradesh and re-registered by NIA on April 5, 2022. “Investigations have established that the accused persons had conspired along with their associates to perform Jihad and commit violent and terrorist acts.

They were found provoking the youth to carry out violent Jihad in India for establishment of a Caliphate in order to establish Sharia law,” the NIA official said. Amongst the six persons chargesheet against Fazar Ali alias Thuhidur Rahman alias Shuriful Mandal alias Mahmood a resident of Rajnagar village in Khulna district of Bangladesh was filed under sections 120B, 465 & 471 of IPC, sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of UA(P) Act, section 14 A (b) of the Foreigners Act 1946.

Waliullah Milon alias Jahuruddin Pathan alias Ibrahim a resident of Dhorar Mullabari village in Dhaka under sections 120B, 465 & 471 of IPC, sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of UA(P) Act, section 14 A (b) of the Foreigners Act 1946. Jainul Abidin alias Akramul Hoque a resident of Chapila village Chittagong under sections 120B, 465 & 471 of IPC, sections 13, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of UA(P) Act, section 14 A (b) of the Foreigners Act 1946.

Aqeel Ahmad Shaikh alias Ahmad, a resident of Lalpur village in Katihar (Bihar) under sections 120B of IPC section 13, 18, 20, 38, 39 & 40 of UA(P) Act. Abdul Karim, a resident of Perwasa of Vidisha in Madhya Pradesh under sections 120B of IPC section 13, 18, 20, 38, & 39 of UA(P) Act and Sheban Khan alias Shahban, a resident of Haidergarh of Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) under sections 120B of IPC section 13, 18, 20, 38, & 39 of UA(P) Act.

The NIA filed the second chargesheet against eight accused persons in Pulwama JeM conspiracy. “The chargesheet filed in NIA Special Court in Jammu relates to the case pertaining to the conspiracy hatched by local and Pakistani terrorists of proscribed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), along with OGWs, to execute terrorist acts against security forces in South Kashmir,” the NIA said.

The case was initially registered as FIR no. 50/2022 dated on March 11, 2022 at Pulwama police station and re-registered by NIA on April 8, 2022. Investigations have revealed that the accused persons had provided safe shelter, transportation and other logistics support to JeM terrorists Aquaib Mushtaq Bhat (local) and Kamaal Bhai alias Jatt (Pakistani) terrorists of JeM who were planning to carry out terrorist acts against the security forces.

Subsequently, security forces had launched a search operation in the area of Chewa Kalan in Pulwama district in which both of them were killed in an encounter with the security forces. Chargesheet filed against Naseer Ahmed Malik alias Moulvi, a resident of Wasoora from Ulwama district U/s 120 B & 121 A of IPC; Section 25 (1AA) of Arms Act 1959; Sections 18,19,20,38 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967. Imtiyaz Ahmed Rather, a resident of Chewa Kalan of Pulwama U/s 120 B & 121 A of IPC; Sections 18,19,20,38 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967.

Rayees Ahmed Sheikh alias Jugpeer, a resident of Khanpora, Pulwama U/s 120 B & 121 A of IPC; Sections 18,20,38 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967. Yawer Rashid Ganaie, a resident of Gudoora, Pulwama, U/s 120 B & 121 A of IPC; Sections 18,20,38 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967. Suhail Ahmed Khan alias Sahil, a resident of Khanpora, Pulwama U/s 120 B & 121 A of IPC; Sections 18,20,38 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967.

Shahid Ahmed Shergojri, a resident of Ugergund, Pulwama U/s 120 B & 121 A of IPC; Sections 18,20,38 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967. Anayat Gulzar Bhat, a resident of Pinglena, Pulwama U/s 120 B & 121 A of IPC; Sections 18,20,38 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967. Jahangir Ahmed Dar, a resident of Gudoora, Pulwama U/s 120 B & 121 A of IPC; Sections 18,20,38 & 39 of UA (P) Act 1967.