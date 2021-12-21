Lucknow: A chargesheet was filed on Monday against BSP MP Atul Rai in the case of the self-immolation of a rape victim and a witness. Taking cognizance of the chargesheet, Chief Judicial Magistrate Ravi Kumar Gupta posted the hearing for January 3.

The court also ordered to summon accused Atul Rai from Naini Central Jail in Prayagraj on the date fixed by the court to give a copy of the charge sheet, which was filed against Atul Rai under Sections 120B, 167, 195A, 218, 306, 504 and 506 of the IPC.

On Monday, ACP Shweta Srivastava filed a chargesheet against the accused Atul Kumar Singh alias Atul Rai in the court. On October 29, Atul Rai was taken into judicial custody in connection with the case. Hearing for judicial remand was conducted through a video conference from Naini Jail in Prayagraj.

On August 27, 2021, an FIR was registered by Senior Sub-Inspector Dayashankar Dwivedi at Hazratganj Police Station. Atul Rai and senior IPS officer Amitabh Thakur were named in the FIR. MP Atul Rai is currently lodged in Naini Jail of Prayagraj. He was taken into judicial custody through a video conference on October 29 in this case through a B warrant.

The woman, who accused the MP of rape, along with one of her accomplices, committed suicide by setting herself ablaze fire in front of the Supreme Court. After battling for a few days in the hospital, both of them succumbed to their injuries. Before committing suicide, the girl had levelled allegations against the police officers of Varanasi during a Facebook live.

The officers were also accused of torturing the girl under the influence of the MP. After the self-immolation of the girl, the Cantt police station in-charge of Varanasi and the investigation officer of the case were also suspended.

It may be recalled that the woman, who hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district, had come to Delhi with her friend on August 16. Before setting themselves on fire the same day, they recorded a Facebook Live video, wherein the woman said she had lodged a rape case against BSP MP Atul Rai, and alleged the nexus between senior IPS officers and a judge from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the case.

Earlier, a senior police officer had said that the man and the woman resorted to the extreme step as a court had issued a non-bailable warrant against them in a case of forgery for allegedly submitting wrong proof of age in the rape case. In her Facebook video, the woman had mentioned the warrant and that she had been summoned by the judge.

