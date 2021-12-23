New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a charge-sheet against four accused, operatives of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), in connection with the killing of Manohar Lal Arora, follower of Dera Sachha Sauda.

The charge sheet was filled at the NIA Special Court at Mohali under section 120B, 109, 201 & 302 of IPC, sections 16, 17, 18, 18B, 20 and 23 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and section 25 (1A), 25 (6), 25 (7) & 27 Arms Act, NIA said.

The accused are Kamaljeet Sharma alias Kamal, Ram Singh alias Sona, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Prabh, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar alias Nijjar.

“Both Arshdeep and Nijjar are presently staying in Canada,” NIA said.

It is worth mentioning that Arora, a foreign exchange trader, was shot dead at his office at Bhagta Bhai Ka in November last year. Arora’s son Jatinderbir Singh, alias Jimmy, was an accused in a sacrilege case.

Significantly, during investigation in another case, Moga district police came across the role of the Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) in Arora’s murder.

In a statement, the NIA said that a case was registered at police station Dyalpura, Bhagta Bhaika, Punjab in November last year regarding the target killing of Manohar Lal by two persons identified as Kamaljeet Sharma and Ram Singh alias Sona.

NIA had re-registered the case in October this year.

“Investigation by NIA revealed that accused Hardeep Singh Nijjar, self-styled chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF), who is a designated terrorist, along with his associate Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh alias Prabh had formed a terrorist gang and recruited gangsters Kamaljeet Sharma, Ram Singh and others based in Punjab for threatening and extorting money from Punjab based businessmen and effect target killing of the persons to disturb the communal harmony in the state of Punjab,” the NIA said.

However, further investigation in the case is on, the NIA said.