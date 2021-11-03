Prayagraj: The Special MP MLA Court of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh has framed charges against strongman Atiq Ahmed and five of his accomplices in connection with the assault, loot and ruckus at the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) in 2016.

A complaint was also lodged at the Naini police station, against Ahmad and his men who had allegedly assaulted the staff members of SHUATS for taking action against two students who were caught cheating in an examination.

A video of Ahmad beating the SHUATS staff and employees were widely circulated on the Internet and he was, again, arrested.

Charges have been framed against the former Phulpur MP Bahubali Atiq Ahmed as well as Siraj, Neelu alias Mohammad Rashid, Balam alias Akhtar, Naseem Ahmed and Mohammad Faiz under several sections.

On December 14, 2016, while hearing the case registered at Naini police station, the court had framed charges against the accused.

Read: CBI begins probe into Kanpur businessman's murder

Special MP MLA Court Judge Alok Kumar Srivastava had framed charges against all the accused under sections 147,148,149,323,504,506,427 and 7 of the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act.

The police administration had tightened the noose on Atiq, following which his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, who is also wanted in several cases, was apprehended by police and sent to jail.

At the same time, the police and CBI are looking to nab Umar, Atiq's elder son who is accused of kidnapping and threatening a Lucknow businessman.

Recently, after joining AIMIM, the police have started an investigation by registering a case against Ali, the younger son of Atiq Ahmed, for making an inflammatory speech during Asaduddin Owaisi's public meeting.