Gangtok: Facing allegations that he is using his position to promote conversion to Christianity in Sikkim, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang's Political Secretary Jacob Khaling Rai on Friday dared a BJP MLA to file a case against him if he has proof. Rai, a Christian, claimed in a statement that this is an unfounded accusation as he has served all people of Sikkim and never differentiated anyone on the basis of religion since his appointment as the political secretary to the chief minister.

Delhi-based lawyer Alok Kumar, who is also a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader, has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah claiming that he received news clippings from Sikkim BJP MLA Narendra Kumar Subba and "It is apparent from the compilation of news that Rai is using his position to spread Christianity and conversion to Christianity".

Rai said he is shocked and pained to learn about the allegation. I challenge NK Subba to file a case against me if there is any instance where I have used my political position to work against any other religion or promote any particular religion, Rai said in a Facebook post. The CM's political secretary also uploaded a copy of Kumar's letter dated September 29 to Shah.

In the letter, Kumar said, "I believe the assignment of the Political Secretary to the Chief Minister and the responsibility of a Pastor engaged in promoting Christianity are two different things and the two should not be allowed to be mixed." Rai, in his statement, alleged that the BJP MLA of Dentam constituency was trying to foment communal disharmony in the North-eastern state, ruled by the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha, by making unsubstantiated allegations against him.

"Respected Lamas, Pandits and Pastors aren't just next door neighbours but sometimes belong to a same family (sic)," he said. Rai asserted that he has attended every religious function of all faiths with utmost respect and sincerity. Photographs of different religions functions attended by me on my Facebook page stand testimony to it," the Sikkim CM's political secretary said.

The rise of Christianity in Sikkim and neighbouring hill districts of Kalimpong and Darjeeling in West Bengal has been there even before his birth and it will be unfair to hold him responsible for it, he said. But from the above allegations, I am surprised and pained to see an elected public representative from Sikkim hold such animosity against a particular religion.

Communal animosity is unheard of here in Sikkim, Rai said. He alleged that Subba can be a threat to communal harmony in the Himalayan state. The MLA's complaint of unfounded allegations against me should be an eye opener, that a mindset of power hungry characters like Dentam MLA NK Subba are even ready to play the communal card just to come back to power, Rai said. Subba refused to comment on Rai's diatribes against him. A minister in the Sikkim Democratic Front government headed by Pawan Kumar Chamling, Subba defected to the BJP along with nine other MLAs three years ago. (PTI)