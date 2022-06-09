New Delhi: India should make a list of citizens who "instigated" Islamic nations against it and "charge them with treason," Information Commissioner Uday Mahurkar has said following outrage by Islamic countries over the remarks against Prophet Mohammad by the BJP's now-sacked functionaries. Mahurkar's comments invited a strong response from Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who charged that statutory and constitutional bodies are being systematically destroyed by the government.

Mahurkar, a former journalist who was appointed at the transparency watchdog Central Information Commission, said in a tweet, "The Nation has taken measures on the Prophet controversy. Now time for India to make a list of Indian citizens who instigated Islamic nations against India & charge them with treason." "Their's is anti-national activity. Even their property could be attached by enacting a Law," he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "Pan-Islamists & Leftists have questioned my tweet below. Did they ever condemn hate-preacher Zakir Naik & MF Hussain for their unparalleled blasphemy?"

"Beware, days of 1-sided secularism & Hindu-Muslim unity at Hindu cost are now gone in this new age of national reawakening," he said. Lashing out at the Information Commissioner, Bhushan said,"This gentleman calls himself a journalist who was para dropped from nowhere into the Central Information Commission. You can see how statutory and Constitutional bodies are being systematically destroyed by this govt."

Reacting to it, Mahurkar said, "Don't need advice from 1 one who has consistently taken ideological positions against national interest. As author, former journalist and patriotic citizen I retain right to air my views on national security & history. As IC I be judged by my orders which are without favour or fear." The remarks made by the BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad have drawn international condemnation with some Islamic countries demanding an apology.

Congress has asked why the country should apologise and face the consequences of the "misdeeds" of BJP leaders. While the government has distanced itself from such remarks and the BJP suspended Sharma and expelled Jindal, the Ministry of External Affairs had said that the statements by some individuals do not represent that of the government. (PTI)