Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh police filed a charge sheet on Saturday against Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki in a case pertaining to the alleged torching of a property in a land dispute case. The four-time MLA and his younger brother Rizwan surrendered before the police two days ago, after absconding for a month. Solanki won the Sishamau Assembly seat in Kanpur on a Samajwadi Party ticket in March this year.

Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said, "A charge sheet has been filed against the MLA and his brother for arson, rebellion, and forcible entry into the house. The incident has four independent eyewitnesses, which include Nazir Fatima's son and three others in the area."

"The eyewitnesses in their statement to the police told that they saw the MLA, his brother, along with their associates, setting the house on fire. Apart from this, police also included the forensic report a part of the charge sheet, in which it was confirmed that the property was set on fire with petrol," added the Commissioner

He further stated that action will be taken against the other accused involved in the incident as well and after their arrest, a supplementary charge sheet will be filed. The case in question dates back to November 7 when a thatched hut, built over a plot in the Defense Colony of Kanpur, caught fire under mysterious circumstances.