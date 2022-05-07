Dehradun: As Chardham Yatra began officially on May 3, pilgrims thronged for darshan, as per the information received from the Uttrakhand tourism department, till 10 am on May 6, more than 7,38,000 people have registered in the Tourist Safety Management System portal created by the tourism department.

However, Tourist Safety Management System is facing some technical glitches in the verification process "This is the first time, so sometimes due to network or server issues, we are having some glitches with regard to registration. To rectify it, we are seeking help from Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA), soon things will be streamlined," said KK Joshi, Nodal officer, Chardham Yatra.

"Verifications are done on the ground, but uploading that data is taking some time. Our director is in touch with the officials concerned and soon things will be get fixed. While this has no connection to the passengers," he added.

This system is for the first 45-days of the yatra. For further arrangements, the decision will be taken depending on the situation including the Covid 19 factor. This time, the government has also capped the daily numbers for Kedarnath at 12000, 15000 for Badrinath, 7000 for Gangotri and 4000 for Yamunotri. However, as per the reports, on the first day of Kedarnath's visit limit was relaxed a bit.

