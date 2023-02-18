Uttarakhand: Decks have been cleared for the Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand. It will commence from April 22. The portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines will be thrown open for devotees on April 22, whereas the door of the sanctum-sanctorum of Badrinath Dham will be opened for devotees on April 27.

Office-bearers of the Badri-Kedar Temple Management Committee announced the religious procession and route chart for Lord making a return journey to Kedarnath Dham from Ukhimath. Lord will undertake a return journey to Kedarnath shrine in a palanquin. Several devotees and priests will join the religious procession.

The yatra will kickstart from Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath on April 21. It will take a night halt at Guptkashi. Thereafter, the yatra will arrive at Phata on April 22. After taking a brief stopover at Phata, Baba Kedarnath's palanquin will arrive at Gaurikund on April 23. It will leave the Gaurikund in the morning of April 24 and on the same day the entourage will reach Kedarnath Dham. On April 25, the door of Kedarnath shrine will be opened for devotees, the Committee said.

Earlier, the rituals to fix the auspicious date to open the portal of Kedarnath Dham was held on the occasion of Maha Shivaratri festival. Lord Shiva takes a winter sojourn to Omkareshwar temple at Ukhimath. It remains as the winter abode of Lord Shiva. The date of opening of the door of Kedarnath Dham, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas in the country, was declared at the Omkareshwar temple. Priests at the temple after browsing the Panchang (religious calendar) came out with the auspicious date. The special rituals were performed on the occasion.