Dehradun: Ravi Chopra, the Chairman of the High Power Committee formed by the Supreme Court, resigned from his post on Friday citing the continuous deforestation under the Chardham project by the government as a disappointing and harmful move. He said that the steps being taken by the government under the All Weather Road Project are unnecessary and against his general judgment.

Also an eminent environmentalist, Chopra said that if the exploitation goes on like this, he would not be able to save the environment. "The way the all-weather road is being constructed, the mountains are being destroyed, trees are being cut, we cannot rule out the massive devastation it will cause for the environment in Uttarakhand. And I cannot save it," he said.

Chopra also claimed that the Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari is not being given correct information, and therefore the public is also unaware of the possible harm the ongoing project can cause to the environment. "They are not told everything by the authorities. The officials want to tell the public representatives only as much as the public representatives want to hear. The officials never tell the other side of the project to the public representatives, which is very dangerous," he said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.