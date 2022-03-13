Mumbai: Charas worth Rs.1.95 crore has been seized and one person was arrested in relation to the case, Mumbai Police said on Sunday. According to police, a total of 6.560 kgs of Charas was seized.

They also said that the accused has been identified as Vijay Chauhan, a 32-year-old resident of Malvani in Mumbai. Police said that the accused had come to Mumbai from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh to trade in Charas.

Upon receiving the information, a team from Dahisar Police Station set a trap and arrested the accused with charas near a checkpoint. A case has been lodged against the accused under the NDPS Act. The police are investigating for how many years the accused has been dealing in charas.

(With agency inputs)

