Shahjahanpur: The team of Lucknow Special Task Force (STF) and Special Operations Groups (SOG) has recovered charas worth Rs 43 crore 80 lakh and arrested three international smugglers including a woman from Nepal. According to the sources, the cannabis was being taken from Nepal to Saharanpur and was recovered at the roadways bus stand of Sadar Bazar police station.

Earlier, Lucknow STF had received information from an informer that three international drug smugglers will pass through Shahjahanpur with a large consignment of the drugs, following which the STF, with the help of SOG and Sadar Bazar Police, caught the smugglers from the roadways bus stand. The police recovered 21.8 kilograms of charas from the three smugglers.

During interrogation, it was found that the arrested smugglers used to cross the border with the drugs at cheap prices from Nepal and supply it in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. The arrested people were about to take the charas to Saharanpur to supply it to a man named Imam. Superintendent of Police Shahjahanpur S Anand said that on Thursday, the joint police team of STF Lucknow, SOG and Sadar Bazar, arrested the smugglers named Mohammad Anees, Mahendra Bhar and Sheetal Sharma behind the roadways bus stand at 6.50 pm. Meanwhile, during interrogation, the smugglers told that they had brought the charas from Nepal from a person named Dhata.

