Amritsar: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday said he will soon write to the Centre urging it to open trade with neighbouring Pakistan.

Channi said he will write to Government of India (GoI), besides seeking an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to flag this issue.

According to a major demand of the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, he announced that the foundation stone of a convention centre for trade exhibition over an area of 10 acres would be laid within this week to enable the organisation to carry out diverse range of activities to promote trade and industry in the region in a big way.

In his address during the 15th edition of the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX) here, organised by PHDCCI, Channi said if trade can be carried by sea route with Pakistan, then why is it not permitted through land route as it would propel enormous opportunities of economic prosperity.

The chief minister's statement came two days after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu batted for opening of trade with Pakistan through Attari-Wagah land route.

Meanwhile, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, while commenting on the issue, said that the neighbouring nation should first stop killing Indian soldiers.

"First you stop shooting my soldiers then we will talk about trade," Amarinder Singh said when he was asked by a reporter in Chandigarh that Sidhu was batting for opening of trade with the neighbouring nation.

Also Read: Punjab CM Channi announces 'Mission Clean' to curb sand mining, liquor, drug trade

Channi also said a digital single window system would be put in place shortly to ensure all kinds of requisite permissions from a unified platform to industrialists in a seamless manner.

"This move will also enable them to apply for permissions from their homes to almost remove the user interface, with the officials, thus, increasing transparency," Channi said.

Listing achievements of his government, he said the state government has withdrawn 40,000 value added tax related cases registered against traders, besides abolishing institutional tax, doing away with the need to obtain change of land use in case of extension of factories and industrial areas etc.

"We are also planning to introduce curriculum in educational institutions in line with the demands of the industrial sector," added the chief minister.

Citing the huge potential of Amritsar in religious tourism, he expressed satisfaction that Punjab has been ranked number one in terms of infrastructure development in the tourism sector.

On the occasion, Punjab Congress chief Sidhu also underlined the significance of the cross-border trade.

Describing Amritsar as the biggest market of Asia, he said that it would open new vistas of prosperity for Punjab as trade and business activities would be carried out with 34 countries.

PTI