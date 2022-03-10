Chandigarh (Punjab): Punjab Chief Minister and Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi has lost from both the seats - Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur in the state assembly election, as per the Election Commission of India.

The Chief Minister got over 23,000 votes in the Bhadaur constituency. He lost against Aam Aadmi Party's Labh Singh Ugoke who got over 57,000 votes. The Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, looks set to form a government in Punjab with leads showing a landslide.

"I humbly accept the verdict of the people of Punjab and congratulate Aam Aadmi Party and their elected Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Ji for the victory. I hope they will deliver on the expectations of people," Channi said in a tweet.

In Chamkaur Sahib, Channi got 50,000 votes, while Aam Aadmi Party's candidate who has a similar name - Charanjit Singh - got over 54,000 votes. Channi replaced Captain Amarinder Singh on September 19, 2021, and became the first Dalit Chief Minister of Punjab. He was the 16th Chief Minister of the state.

According to the official website of the Punjab Government, Channi remained Municipal Councilor for three terms and moved on to become the President of Municipal Council Kharar for a two-term. He was elected to the Punjab Vidhan Sabha from Chamkaur Sahib Consistency for the first time in 2007. He was elected to the assembly seat again in 2012 and then in 2017.

In 2015, Channi was elected as Leader of the Opposition in the 14th Punjab Vidhan Sabha. In 2017, he was appointed as the Cabinet Minister for Technical Education and Industrial Training, Employment Generation, and also Science and Technology in the Government of Punjab. Channi was born to S. Harsa Singh and Ajmer Kaur on April 2, 1972, in village Makrona Kalan near Chamkaur Sahib.

Since his father was Sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat of his village and later on a member of Block Samiti, Channi found the political grooming at home. He started participating in political activities in his school days and was also elected President of the School Student Union. After his secondary education, he joined Sri Guru Gobind Singh College at Chandigarh for his higher education.

After graduating from there, he joined Panjab University in Chandigarh and successfully got his degree in Law. He later pursued his Master's in Business Administration from PTU Jalandhar and currently finishing his Ph.D. from the Panjab University, Chandigarh.

Channi is a great handball player and has many awards under his belt. He has also represented Punjab University three times in Handball and received Gold Medal in the Inter-University Sports Meet. He also continued playing games at the National level.