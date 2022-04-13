Srinagar: The change of guard in Pakistan will have no impact on security along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir because troops are in full control to ensure no infiltration operation succeeds, Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Indian Army's 16 Corps, said on Wednesday. "Our troops are maintaining the highest level of alert and our concern is to ensure no infiltration bid takes place (at LoC),” Lt. General Manjinder Singh said.

GOC White Knight Corps (16 Corps) mentioned that due to summer, snow has started melting and all the passes are accessible. Henceforth, terrorists might try to sneak in to disrupt the nation's peace. Lieutenant General Manjinder Singh said, 'Number of militants at the launch pads across LoC is based on the assessment. Our inputs suggest that there is just a slight variation if we compare the figures with 2020 and 2021, but the figure is not alarming.'