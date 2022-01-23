Lucknow: President of Azad Samaj Party, Chandrashekhar Azad said in a press conference, "our experience of alliance with big parties in Uttar Pradesh has not been good enough, so we are going to the election fray by forming an alliance with 30 smaller parties. We have formed the Samjik Parivartan Morcha (SPM) by joining small parties and we are confident that we will do better in the assembly elections and will form the government after winning."

About an alliance with Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "I have no displeasure with him. He is my elder brother and I will not field any candidate of the Azad Samaj Party against him."

During the press conference at the party office in Lucknow, Azad said, "we had announced an alliance in Meerut two days ago and as the information about the alliance spread, the rest of the comrades joined the Samjik Parivartan Morcha to take the organization forward. By the name of Samajik Parivartan Morcha, this alliance is gathering of small rivers to become a sea."

Azad announces the parties involved in the alliance are Loktantrik Suraksha Party, Azad Samaj Party, Bhartiya Veer Dal, Nyay Party, Pichda Samaj Party, Delhi Democratic Alliance, Samyak Party, Sarvajan Lok Shakti Party, Green Revolution Party, Mazdoor Kisan Union Party, Vanchit Samaj Insaaf Party, All India Garib Party, Bharatiya Sarvodaya Kranti Party, Rashtriya Krishak Dal, Indian National League, National Democratic Socialist Party, Bharatiya Sabka Dal, All India Garib Party, Rashtriya Samaj Party, Akhand Samaj Party, Welfare Party of India, Nyaya Party, Muslim Majlis, Bharatiya Ekta Manch, Rashtriya Uday Party, Kisan Dal, and Garib Samaj Party are now with the Samjik Parivartan Morcha.

He further adds, "This is our united front through which we will give an option in Uttar Pradesh. All together around 30 parties are involved in our Morcha. The alliance we have formed in Uttar Pradesh belongs to the people of SC, ST, OBC, and Minority. These are all people who have been ignored but worked on the ground. Baburam was in the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha but now he has left the Bhagidari Morcha and joined us. All the leaders who are standing with us will campaign with us all over Uttar Pradesh. There is a virtual meeting today for campaigning in Gorakhpur."

