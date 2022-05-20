Chandrapur: As many as nine people were charred to death in an accident on Friday in a tragic accident between a diesel-laden tanker and a truck carrying wood on the outskirts of Chandrapur, police officials informed.

The accident reportedly occurred at around 10.30 pm, killing all nine victims on the spot. The vehicles were reportedly caught aflame as soon as they collided.

The truck carrying the wooden logs had six labourers and one driver. The deceased from the truck have been identified as Ajay Sudhakar Dongre (30), Prashant Manohar Nagarale (33), Mangesh Pralhad Tiple (30), Mahipal Parchake (25), Balkrishna Tukaram Telang (46), Sainath Bapuji Kodape (40), and Sandeep Ravindra Atram (22). All of the labourers were reportedly travelling from Tohogaon Kothari to Chandrapur to unload the timber.

Whereas the driver of the diesel tanker Hanif Khan (35) and conductor Ajay Patil (35) were also two of the victims of the accident.

The police have taken cognisance of the matter while an investigation into the matter is underway.

