Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced a 36-hour long protest against the attack on the TDP officers and leaders' residences. Naidu will kick off the protest on Thursday at 8am, which will end on Friday at 8pm.

Calling it as 'state-sponsored terrorism', Chandrababu criticised the government for fuelling factionalism. He also alleged that police were also involved in this action.

Chandrababu Naidu remarked that 'democracy was ruined in state.' He added that Chief Minister Jagan‌ and DGP are unleashing physical attacks and vandalism on opposition party leaders. He called on the people, other parties, and civil society to come forward to fight against state government's oppression.

Naidu has also sought an appointment with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday.

Case filed against CI Nara Lokesh

Meanwhile, an attempted murder case has been registered against TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh for allegedly attacking Circle Inspector (CI) Nayak who visited the TDP office on Tuesday. The CI is also facing a charge under the SC and ST Atrocity act along with three other accused Ashok Babu, Alapati Raja, and Tenali Shravan Kumar.

Also Read: AP: TDP leaders hit the streets in protest against attacks on TDP offices