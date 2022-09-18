Mohali: Students of Chandigarh University staged a protest past midnight on the campus after videos of several women students were posted on social media, police said on Sunday. The girl student, who was involved in sharing the videos online, has been apprehended. She had made videos of some girl students and sent those to a youth in Shimla, who allegedly uploaded them on social media, they said. Police said an investigation into the incident was underway.

"A video was shot by a girl student and circulated. An FIR has been registered and the accused student has been arrested. No death has been reported related to the incident. As per medical records, no attempt to die by suicide has been reported," SSP Mohali Vivek Soni said. "Forensic evidence is being collected. People should not pay attention to any rumour," he further added.

Manisha Gulati, Chairperson, Punjab State Women Commission on Chandigarh University said that an investigation into the incident is underway. "I am here to assure parents of all students that the accused won't be spared," she added. Meanwhile, Union Minister Som Parkash said, "It is an unfortunate incident. Police should take serious action against those involved in this incident so that such incidents do not occur again."

Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains asked the students of the university to maintain restraint and assured them that the guilty will not be spared. "It is a sensitive matter and concerns the dignity of our sisters and daughters. We all, including the media, should be very cautious. It is also a test of ours as a society," Bains said in a tweet. (With Agency inputs)