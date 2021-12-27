Chandigarh: Contesting the Chandigarh municipal corporation elections for the first time, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has come out with flying colours by pushing BJP and Congress to 2nd and 3rd place respectively.

In 35 wards, the number of wards extended from 26 in 2016, AAP was able to secure 14 wards while BJP held ground in 12 and Congress won 8 as per the poll officer. Akali Dal managed to win one ward.

Exclusively interacting with ETV Bharat Chandigarh Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Prem Kumar Garg called AAP victory as Chandighar's people victory. He said, "For 25 years, BJP and Congress were in the power but both the parties had done nothing, because of that, people are looking for an alternative and after witnessing AAP's Delhi model they decided to go with APP."

"Chandigharh was just a trial run, the main battle will be fought in upcoming assembly polls. The results clearly show that peoples' mandate with us so, morally in Mayor elections, BJP and Congress needs to come forward and support us." Garg told further.

Garg also claimed that these results are going to impact the upcoming Punjab polls as this victory is just a 'trailer' and picture 'abhi baaki hai'.

On this victory, APP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal taking to Twitter said, "Victory of Aam Aadmi Party in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation is a sign of the coming change in Punjab."

