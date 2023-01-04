Chandigarh: A police team led by Sector 26 Police station SHO arrived at the residence of Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh on Wednesday to probe into the sexual assault case registered against Singh. The police team avoided responding to the questions from media before entering the minister's residence.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had termed the complaint as "absurd". The CM said a person does not become guilty just because an accusation is levelled against him. "Police are investigating the matter and further action will be taken once the inquiry is complete," he said.

The woman coach being the complainant and the allegation being made against sports minister, there would be a conflict of interest, the CM said referring to the case. "This would beg questions on the impartial inquiry which is underway. Therefore, Singh will not remain a sports minister facilitating proper and fair inquiry," the CM said.

On Monday, a 'khap panchayat' threatened to launch a big agitation if Singh is not sacked. The woman coach, meanwhile, recorded her statement before the Chandigarh police here on Tuesday. On Sunday, Singh gave up the sports portfolio he was handling. "I have taken this step on moral grounds, and the charges levelled against me by the woman coach are baseless," Singh said. However, Singh had not resigned from the BJP-led Haryana ministry and would remain in the ministry.

The Chandigarh police on Saturday registered an FIR against the 36-year-old BJP leader on charges of sexual harassment and wrongful confinement based on a complaint from a woman sports coach. Meanwhile, the Haryana Police top brass had set up a committee after Singh lodged a counter complaint against the coach, claiming that she had tarnished his image by filing a false complaint.