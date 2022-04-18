Chandigarh: The police have arrested two elderly women in Chandigarh in a case of theft. The accused have been identified as 65-year-old Satya alias Preeto and 70-year-old Gurmeeto alias Lachmi. There have been more than fifty cases registered against them for carrying out theft, snatching, and fraud. The accused women have been produced in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

Meanwhile, Surjit Kaur, 54, resident of Shivaal Enclave of Nawanshahr, Punjab, with her husband Amarjeet Singh on April 13, went to PGI Chandigarh for a routine checkup. Surjit had lodged a complaint when her gold bracelet was stolen at Chandigarh PGI. Consequently, police started the investigation and arrested the accused.

The police have recovered 16 grams of a gold bracelet and a cutter from the two accused. During the interrogation, they confessed to other such incidents and about stealing the bracelet when Kaur along with her husband boarded a bus from the PGI bus stop.

In the investigation of the police, it has come to the fore that both the accused women have several cases registered against them in Chandigarh. In these, a total of 33 cases of snatching, cheating, theft, and drug peddling were registered against one accused Gurmeeto alias Lakshmi, while 34 cases were booked against another accused Satya alias Preeto.