Chandigarh: Five patients have died at the PGI hospital in Chandigarh in last week after they were injected with an anesthetic drug called Propofol before surgery. PGI sources said that after the issue was flagged by doctors, the hospital authorities informed the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) which later sent a team to the hospital to collect samples.

They further revealed that the samples have been sent to the Central Drugs Laboratory in Kolkata. According to PGI officials, although the supply of suspected batch of the anesthetic drugs has been suspended till the test report arrives, it would not be right to say that the deaths were caused by the anesthetic drug. They also said that it will take about four weeks for the report to arrive.

The PGI has also set up a high-powered probing committee to investigate the deaths. Hospital authorities said that the committee will be headed by S K Gupta, who heads the Neurosurgery Department.