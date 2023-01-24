Chandigarh: The District Courts Complex in Chandigarh’s Sector 43 was vacated after the authorities here received a bomb threat on Tuesday. The authorities here received an alert warning them of the presence of 'explosives' on the court premises, the police officials informed. Sources have said that the call was received at the Haryana Police control room at around 10 in the morning.

As soon as the authorities were alerted, all officials at work in the court premises including the senior judges, advocates, clerks, and other visitors were asked to empty all 30 court chambers. A team of rescue officials including the riot control team, crime branch, anti-terrorist squad, district crime cell, and police forensic team immediately reached the spot to conduct a thorough search operation. The police authorities have also brought in a dog squad to identify the presence of the 'explosives', as the search operation continues.

The area has now been cordoned off with the search operation still underway. So far, the police have not been able to find anything that confirms the threat to be true, even as none of the court authorities have officially confirmed anything about the incident.

The states of Punjab and Haryana have been prone to threats as Republic day celebrated on January 26 approaches. A bomb threat just two days before the Republic day celebrations here has raised speculations about the call being nothing more than a hoax. The officials are however following the procedure as a thorough search operation that has been going on for hours now is still underway.