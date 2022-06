Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter in Palpora area of Central Kashmir's Srinagar district on Sunday. Quoting the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, J&K police tweeted that a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant Adil Parray of Ganderbal was killed during a 'chance' encounter at Kreesbal Palpora, Sanga, area of Srinagar.

"LeT terrorist Adil Parray of Ganderbal who was involved in killing of two J&K Police personnel Ghulam Hassan Dar in Sangam and Saifulla Qadri in Anchar Soura and injuring a 9-year-old girl, killed in a chance encounter with a small team of Police," the IGP Kashmir said in a tweet posted by Kashmir Zone police. With his death, 100 militants have been killed in Kashmir valley this year.