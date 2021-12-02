Ahmedabad: Neeraj Chopra, a gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and now a prominent and household name in the country, will launch a campaign on December 4, 2021 at Sanskardham School in Ahmedabad along with school children from across Gujarat. He will discuss important topics such as a balanced diet, fitness with school children.

Neeraj's upcoming visit and interactions were announced on Twitter by Anurag Singh Thakur, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports. He wrote, "PM Narendra Modiji called upon our Olympians and Paralympians to visit the schools and talk to the students about the importance of balanced diet, fitness, sports etc. Neeraj Chopra to start this mission from Sanskardham School. Will be present in Ahmedabad from 4th December."

Speaking on the mission, Chopra said, “I am very happy and excited to be a part of this unique initiative envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This initiative is based on fitness, good nutrition and greater awareness to build physical sports culture in our daily lives. As athletes we can play a big role in motivating the youth to lead a healthy life. I look forward to my interactions with the students of Sanskardham School on Saturday.”

After Neeraj Chopra, Tarundeep Rai (Archery), Sarthak Bhambri (Athletics), Sushila Devi (Judo), KC Ganapathi and Varun Thakkar (Sailing) will be visiting schools in other parts of the country in the next 2 months. Paralympians Avni Lekhara (Para Shooting), Bhavna Patel (Para Table Tennis) and Devendra Jajaria (Para Athletics) will join him in this mission.

Sportspersons from the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be featured in this special campaign jointly organized by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The campaign will see them visit more schools across the country over a period of 2 years. Athletes will share their own experiences, life lessons, tips on how to become the next great athlete and will also provide inspiring encouragement to the school children as a whole.