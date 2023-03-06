Hyderabad: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, while on his recent visit to India, drove an electric auto rickshaw through the streets of a city. A video of his ride has gone viral on the internet, garnering over one million views and thousands of likes so far. The tech billionaire shared the clip on his Instagram handle, with the popular old Hindi Bollywood song "Babu Samjho Ishare" from the film 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi'.

Reacting to the video, Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of the Mahindra Group, invited Gates for a "three-wheeler EV drag race" between the two businessmen and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Resharing the video on Twitter, Mahindra wrote - "Chalti ka Naam Bill Gates ki Gaadi". So glad you found the time to check out the Treo @BillGates Now on your next trip's agenda should be a 3-wheeler EV drag race between you, @sachin_rt and me...". The Twitteratis received both Gates' video and Mahindra's challenge well and appreciated the banter between the two business tycoons.

In the video posted by Gates, he can be seen looking at himself in the vehicle's mirror as he begins to enjoy his ride. He then highlights the features of the three-wheeler and talks about the need to reinvent the way we do everything from agriculture to transportation to achieve a zero-carbon emissions world. Gates also appreciated the Indian company Mahindra's contribution to the decarbonization of the transportation industry in the video.

In his caption, Gates says that India never ceases to amaze him with the country's passion for innovation. "India's passion for innovation never ceases to amaze. It's inspiring seeing companies like Mahindra contribute to the decarbonization of the transportation industry," the caption of his Instagram post reads.

Gates, who is co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 3 during his trip to India. In a recent statement, he commended India for its notable progress in the fields of health, development, and climate. He further highlighted that India's investments in innovation are setting an example for what can be achieved in these areas.

In a similar incident, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also took a ride in an auto-rickshaw in New Delhi while on a three-day India visit to take part in the G-20 Summit. He took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of himself coming out of an auto.