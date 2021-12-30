Diyun/New Delhi: Responding to the statement of All Arunachal Pradesh Students Union (AAPSU) that was published in a section of the media that the Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh has been instructed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu to conduct the census of the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh, the Committee for Citizenship Rights of the Chakmas and Hajongs of Arunachal Pradesh (CCRCHAP) stated that Chakmas and Hajongs shall not cooperate with the illegal census.

“No Chakma and Hajong shall cooperate with the illegal census. Any census on them must meet the litmus test of complying with Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution and the 1996 Supreme Court judgment in the case of National Human Rights Commission Vs State of Arunachal Pradesh & Anr,” stated Santosh Chakma, General Secretary of the CCRCHAP.

“About 95% of the Chakmas and Hajongs are citizens of the country by birth and they cannot be discriminated in any manner. Furthermore, the Supreme Court in its order of 1996 unequivocally stated while the application of any individual Chakma migrant of 1964-1969 is pending consideration, the State of Arunachal Pradesh shall not evict or remove the person concerned from his or her occupation on the ground that he or she is not a citizen of the country until the competent authority decides their fate,” stated Tejang Chakma, Joint Secretary of the CCRCHAP.

“The Chakmas and Hajongs reserve the right to approach the Supreme Court in case of violations of Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution and the judgment of 1996,” stated Santosh Chakma.