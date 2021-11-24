Chaibasa: In yet another incident of police atrocity, a man in the Kumardungi police station area under Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district was beaten up after he tagged Chaibasa Police in one of his tweets, seeking justice.

The man, identified as Ramesh Behera, alleged that both the Station-in-Charge as well as the Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Kumardungi Police Station threatened him on phone and instructed him to visit the station at night, refusing which they raided his house, beat him up and took him to the station.

Behera said the act was an exertion of power by the police officials. He stated that he was beaten up again by Station-in-Charge Ankita Singh and ASI Prakash Kumar after he reached the station.

Angered by the incident, Behera on Tuesday approached the Superintendent of Police for West Singhbhum, appealing for justice. He also sent applications regarding the ordeal to the Director-General of Police as well as the DIG, Kolhan Division and the Jharkhand Chief Minister.

Reportedly, the incident began from Behera tagging the Chaibasa Police on November 20 in one of his tweets. The tweet called for a laptop awarded to Holin Behera, a student of Plus Two High School Kumardungi, to be given back to him by Anmol Ratan Runda, a teacher in the same institution who had kept the device with himself.