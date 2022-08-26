New Delhi: In a bid to boost India-Taiwan bilateral and trade cooperation, Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in New Delhi organized an event- Chai pe Charcha with Taiwan' aimed at promoting Taiwan's tea culture and partnership with India. The event is being co-hosted by the National Chung Hsing University, Taiwan.

Speaking at the event, Mumin Chen, Deputy representative of TECC and professor of international politics with National Chung Hsing University said that 'Chai pe charcha with Taiwan' is an opportunity to introduce Taiwan tea culture and rituals to India and apprised Indian people, businessmen, and small tea farmers about the tea technology and the adequate mechanism of making tea.

Chen said that despite all the conflict, Taiwan is making more contributions to the world, which he said is a positive sign. He pointed out that agriculture cooperation between India and Taiwan has huge potential, which will further bolster ties between the two countries.

The National Chung Hsing University has set up 'Wisdom Tea', a platform for promoting tea research and collaboration between industries and academics. The platform has organized a series of workshops and events promoting tea and developing tea-related products. Under the Wisdom Tea platform, Prof Ted Chen has organized a team to explore opportunities for international cooperation.

Under the platform, the research team has visited India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam in past few years. The team has built up contact with the Tea Board of India and Tocklai Tea Research Institute in Assam. Both sides have successfully conducted a series of workshops and bilateral visits in the past few years. In India, the NCHU teams have visited Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and West Bengal five times, and signed MoU with IIT Guwahati, Tezpur University, and Mizoram University.

It is the first university from Taiwan to explore cooperation with India’s tea industries and universities in northeast India

