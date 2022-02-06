Ajmer: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi offered velvet chaddar and flowers on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ajmer Sharif on Sunday on the occasion of the 810th Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti. Prime Minister had earlier presented the chaddar to the Union Minister on February 2. He congratulated and extended warm wishes to the followers of the saint across the world.

Naqvi, the workers of the Khadim's organization Anjuman Committee, Dargah Committee, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front were welcomed at the Nizam Gate of the dargah. The minister reached the shrine under tight security where he prayed for prosperity and brotherhood in the country by presenting chaddar and flowers.

Later, on behalf of the Anjuman Committee and the Dargah Committee, 'Tabarruk' was presented to the Union Minister. Dargah committee's Sadar Amin Pathan was also present during the offering of the chaddar. Naqvi read out the message of PM Narendra Modi at the Buland Darwaza, "Greetings and warm wishes to the followers of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti across the world on the 810th Urs of the great Sufi saint who gave the message of humanity to the world, I pay homage to him by sending Chaddar in Ajmer Sharif. Unity in diversity is the identity of India."

"The harmonious co-existence of various sects, and beliefs in the country is the specialty of the nation. Saints, Mahatmas, Pirs and Fakirs have played an important role in strengthening the socio-cultural fabric of the country in different periods."

While reading the message, Naqvi added, "The ideals and thoughts of Garib Nawaz will continue to inspire generations. An example of harmony and brotherhood, this festival will further strengthen the faith and belief of the devotees. It is with this belief that on the occasion of the annual Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Hasan Chishti, I pray from Dargah Ajmer Sharif for prosperity and prosperity of the country."

