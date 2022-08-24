New Delhi: The growing Chinese belligerence in the Indian Ocean and India’s continuous efforts to counter it has been there for everyone to see. In the midst of what’s happening in the Arabian Sea is even more significant. The Arabian Sea has two major ports- Chahbahar port in Iran and Gwadar in Pakistan, where India has one, and China has bought the other.

Now, with the rise of the China-centric world order, it has become extremely important for India to stare down China and this is when Chahbahar port is seen as useful for India in answering China. The talks over the development of Chabahar port have recently gained momentum.

Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was recently on a four-day visit to Iran to review the progress on the development of the Shahid Beheshti terminal of Chabahar Port, a crucial component in the International North-SouthTransport Corridor (INSTC).

In conversation with ETV Bharat, Foreign policy expert, and head of strategic studies, ORF Prof Harsh V Pant said, “ India has been a long-term investor in Chabahar port and for India, the port is important both in terms of bilateral ties with Iran as well as with regards to central Asia, Afghanistan as it becomes the gateway for the INSTC.

And of course, it allows India to respond to the Chinese presence in Gwadar in Pakistan. Therefore, from various points, this is an important investment for India and it would like to continue to engage with Iran on this crucial port, given its regional importance for India, he added.

He pointed out that there has been a low evolution of the port but India has been ratcheting up the construction as part of its project. “The problem that the port faces is primarily Iran’s economic isolation and so there are limits to what India can do. Iran has complained about India’s slow response but ultimately it is for Iran to decide what it wants to do with the port. If the nuclear deal is revived, which the Biden administration is trying to do, and if there is the normalization of relations with Iran as far as Western nations are concerned, then that is something which India would certainly like to move forward”, he added.

Citing reports, Prof Harsh Pant said that Iran has been trying to bring in China and that raises concerns for India. If China is part of this infrastructure project, it will downgrade India’s role in this port, which is something India has to reconsider”.

From the perspective of the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea, we have the Chabahar and the Gwadar port. And Chabahar is seen by many as India’s response to Gwadar, but the importance of Chabahar port stands on its merit, he told ETV Bharat, adding "it is about India trying to engage Iran, trying to leverage an alternative route to Afghanistan and also India trying to enter Central Asia substantively. There are multiple advantages from geo-economic and geo-strategic points of view as far as India is concerned. Certainly, if India can bring Iran into the global economic mainstream, then the true potential of the port can be realized”.

It is pertinent to note that Gwadar and Chabahar have a distance of about 172 kilometers and one can reach from one port to another in 5 to 6 hours. But their geographical location is such that they can make or break the strategic balance in South Asia. Gwadar port is very close to the Hormuz waterway. Because of this, China can easily reach the Indian Ocean. Apart from the Indian Navy, China can also keep an eye on the US Navy's presence in the Arabian Sea.

During his visit to Iran, Union Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the role of Chabahar as a trade multiplier for the region as the potential of the port to act as a swift, economical trade conduit between Central Asia and South Asia, even South East Asia, remains to be tapped fully.

Since India Ports Global Private Limited (IPGPL) assumed operations of Shahid Beheshti Port, it has handled over 4.8 million tons of bulk cargo. With close cooperation between India’s IGPL and Iranian stakeholders including Iran’s Port and Maritime Organisation, Iranian Customs Administration and the Chabahar Free Zone Authority, Shahid Beheshti Port Authority & other stakeholders, the Port is likely to act as a catalyst to unlock the huge trade potential in the region.