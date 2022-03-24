Bhavnagar: With the country's new car scrap policy, people are likely to find it tough to drive 15-year-old automobiles while commercial vehicles will have to be scrapped after 20 years if they fail the automated test. When we consider the alternatives, electric vehicles come into play.

In this regard, CEOs from four different firms are on an all-India tour as part of the Bharat Mala initiative, which aims to raise public awareness and set global records in electric bike rides. The CEOs had a special conversation with ETV Bharat on their stop over in Bhavnagar.

Gautam Khote, the CEO of Asia's first brigade propeller accelerator startup, electric cars are now the sole alternative for petrol-diesel vehicles and will significantly reduce the quantity of carbon released into the atmosphere. Over the government's new automobile scrapping policy, Khote said that the “procedure should be sped up”. “Citizens will be required to stay with the government and obey the regulations while the process unfolds,” he said.

Saurabh, a Bangalore native, is one of the four start-up mentors and CEO of Potholeraja Company he set up to repair potholes on the road through the initiative "Pothoraja Greatmade" out of discarded plastic. This greatmade can be used for road building as well as other purposes, he said. Saurabh further said that GreatMade can eliminate 80% of the world's carbon plastic.

“We are still using the traditional road-repair approach. There is a demand for new ideas”. The four start-up mentors spoke to 150 students at Gyanmanjari College and encouraged students in subjects such as mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and civil engineering.

They also urged the students to conduct research over the contemporary issues.

