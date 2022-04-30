Nellimarla (Andhra Pradesh): The Centurion University of Vizianagaram launched e-Autos and e-Rickshaws, which are considered to be environment friendly and cost-effective. The e-Rickshaw and e-Cargo vehicles were designed by the students under the supervision of the University Vice-Chancellor Professor GSN Raju. They were sent to the Centre for Automotive Expertise while I-Cat certifies that these are designed to meet international standards.

The name of this vehicle, which is easy to travel is the `Stog` e-Rickshaw. In this five people can sit, along with the driver. Once the vehicle is charged it can travel 60 to 80 kilometres at a speed of 30 kilometres. This is a Cargo vehicle named 'Taurus‌'. In this five tonnes of cargo can be moved. As part of this project, all the departments except the battery are being designed within the university. These, along with the government subsidy, are being provided to consumers for around Rs 75 lakh.

Centurion University first manufactured 300 e-Rickshaws and supplied them to the Tata Group. After that 450 e-Vehicles were distributed to 150 ITIs run by the Government of Karnataka. A total of 50 of these vehicles were donated to Mission Shakti in Odisha. As the demand for these is gradually increasing the target is to produce another 1,000 e-Rickshaws this year.

Also Read: IIT Guwahati develops technology to standardise electric vehicles for Indian drive cycles

The project involved faculty from the engineering department as well as students from the computer, electrical, electronics and mechanical departments. Thus in addition to practical knowledge in the field of automobiles, students are happy to achieve experience. By undertaking projects such as this students will naturally have the opportunity to upgrade their skills.

The University Chancellor is hopeful that "the students will gain the confidence and we, too, can excel in this competitive world. Centurion University aims at turning students into innovators on campus. The vehicles can be recharged through solar panels." Vice-Chancellor GSN Raju, Centurion University Technology and Management vice-president DN Rao formally flagged off 10 e-Auto and e-Rickshaws on the college premises, on the outskirts of Vizianagaram.