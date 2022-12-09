New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Thursday the process suggested by the Centre for appointment of ad-hoc judges in high courts is "very cumbersome" and emphasised a simpler procedure should be adopted so the real objective of their appointment doesn't get defeated. The top court said if the "cumbersome" process suggested by the Centre under Article 224A is adopted, then no one will like to work in such conditions.

The rarely used Article 224A of the Constitution deals with appointment of ad-hoc judges in high courts and says "the Chief Justice of a High Court for any State may at any time, with the previous consent of the President, request any person who has held the office of a Judge of that Court or of any other High Court to sit and act as a Judge of the High Court for that State".

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Abhay S Oka and Vikram Nath said, "We find the process suggested in the MoP for appointment of ad-hoc judges as cumbersome. It should be simplified so that the real objective does not get defeated." The top court asked Attorney General R Venkataramani, appearing for the Centre, and senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing one of the parties, to have a re-look at the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) suggested by the Centre and try to simplify it.

"After all, the ad-hoc judges are retired judges. Their clearance should not take months but days, because once you let them go for six months or a year, they won't come back. We also have to look to the fact that in some high courts the pendency is very high and having criteria of more than 20 per cent vacancies for making recommendation for ad-hoc judges may not help in reducing the pendency of cases in specific subjects," the bench said.

The top court said, "You have to forget you are appointing judges, you are appointing ad-hoc judges. Once the Chief Justices recommend the names, the appointments should happen in a matter of days. It should not be kept pending for long, otherwise the objective will get defeated." It said in high courts, where pendency of cases is very high, if there is a bar of not less than 20 per cent vacancies for an ad-hoc judge to be appointed, it will not help. There is huge pendency of criminal appeals, claims arising out of motor accidents and other such cases, it said.

"In Punjab and Haryana High Court, there is huge pendency of land acquisition cases, claims arising out of motor accidents and criminal appeals. Similarly, in Madras there are cases of criminal appeals and taxation cases which contribute to major chunk of pendency," Justice Kaul said, adding in different high courts different types of cases are pending and appointing ad-hoc judges for specific category of cases may not be possible. Datar said in Bombay High Court a majority of pending cases relate to taxation and the Negotiable Instruments Act.

Justice Kaul asked the Attorney General to explore the possibility of appointing eminent lawyers as ad-hoc judges as many would like to do it as part of their social responsibility."One thought is that whether eminent senior lawyers, as part of their social contribution, could also be considered for ad-hoc judges under Article 224A as time to time suggestions have come that they can also be considered to deal with cases of specific categories. These lawyers are ready to forego their right to practice in the court they are appointed as ad-hoc judges. This suggestion can also be explored," Justice Kaul said.

Justice Kaul added many noted senior lawyers are often not willing to take up permanent judgeship but are inclined to accept the post of ad-hoc judge for two years. The top court asked the Centre to file its suggestions by February 8 after having a relook at the memorandum of procedure for appointment of ad-hoc judges.

It also took on record the names recommended by chief justices of different high courts for appointment as ad-hoc judges. It also noted a letter was written by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju to then Chief Justice of India NV Ramana in August, 2021 saying the existing MoP needs to be supplemented to give effect to the guidelines laid down in the April 2021 order on appointment of ad-hoc judges.

Petitioner SN Shukla, who appeared in person on behalf of NGO 'Lok Prahari', said the strength of SC judges needs to be augmented so Constitution bench matters can be taken up for early disposal. The bench said, "The number of judges has now been increased to 34. How many judges you want now? As far as Constitution bench matters are concerned, you leave the issue to us. A month back there were 54 Constitution bench matters out which 25 have been placed before different benches."

The top court was hearing applications filed by the NGO seeking effective implementation of the April, 2021 verdict for appointment of ad-hoc judges in high courts to reduce pendency. On April 20 last year, the top court had, while terming the pendency of around 57 lakh cases in high courts as "docket explosion", activated a "dormant" constitutional provision to pave the way for appointment of retired high court judges as ad-hoc judges for two to three years to clear the backlog. It also came out with guidelines to regulate the appointments. The guidelines covered issues such as the trigger point when the appointment process can be set in motion, tenure, procedure for appointment, salary, perks, maximum number of such judges and their role in adjudicating cases. (PTI)