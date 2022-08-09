New Delhi: Government statistics on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (Mahatma Gandhi NREGS) produced in the Parliament recently have not only exposed a huge disparity in the distribution of funds among different States but it has also highlighted the current critical scenario of the scheme which was launched with an aim to provide rural employment by offering up to 100 days of unskilled manual labour per year on public works projects.

The statistics accessed by ETV Bharat said that the Centre is yet to release Rs 5,517.87 crore as wage component under MNREGS as on July 27 to 19 States. Similarly, Rs 2,492.44 crore is yet to be released by the Centre under the material component of the scheme as on July 27 to 34 States.

The Central Government has the highest pending wage liabilities of Rs 2636.71 crore to West Bengal as on July this year, followed by Bihar (Rs 1160.77 crore) and Uttar Pradesh (Rs 661.42 crore). The highest pending material liabilities of Rs 462.78 crore need to be released by the Centre to Karnataka followed by West Bengal (Rs 349.48 crore) and Madhya Pradesh (Rs 304.51 crore).

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said that MNREGS is a demand-driven wage employment scheme. “Under Mahatma Gandhi NREGS, States and UTs furnish funds and release proposals to the Government of India. Fund release to the States and UTs is a continuous process and the Central Government is committed to making funds available to States and UTs for the implementation of the Scheme,” said Jyoti.

She said that the Ministry releases funds periodically in two tranches with each tranche consisting of one or more instalments, keeping in mind the “agreed to” labour budget, demand for works, opening balance, pace of utilization of funds, pending liabilities, overall performance and subject to compliance of guidelines of the scheme and submission of relevant documents by the States and UTs.

Jyoti further clarified that funds for West Bengal have been stopped as per provision of Section 27 of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 “due to non-compliance of directives of Central Government.”

The allocation of central funds under MNREGS has also drastically come down, having disparity between States over the years. As per statistics, Andhra Pradesh was allocated Rs 1030509.79 lakh in 2020-21, Rs 718267.16 lakh in 2021-22 and Rs 459418.76 lakh in 2022-23 as of July.

Bihar was provided with Rs 728423.57 lakh in 2020-21, Rs 540736.96 lakh in 2021-22 and Rs 246858.51 lakh in 2022-23 as of July. As per the statistics, Jharkhand was allocated Rs 342408.42 lakh in 2020-21, Rs 306382.91 lakh 2021-22 and Rs 64183.07 lakh in 2022-23 as on July.

Odisha was provided with Rs 521529.26 lakh under MNREGS in 2020-21, Rs 568015.17 lakh in 2021-22 and Rs 201880.80 lakh in 2022-23. Significantly, West Bengal was provided with Rs 1145405.21 lakh in 2020-21, Rs 750780.15 lakh in 2021-22. However, no fund was allocated to this opposition-ruled State in 2022-23.

“The trend of differences in distributing central funds under MNREGS is very common. More significantly, the government has not released the pending funds to several State governments because of which the MNREGS scheme in several States is in crisis,” former CPI(M) MP and All India Kisan Sabha General Secretary Hannan Mollah told ETV Bharat.

Mollah said that his organization keeps raising the issue of non-releasing due to the labourers with the concerned State government. “Currently, there is a big unemployment issue in the rural areas. State government should put pressure on the Centre,” he added.

When contacted over the issue, renowned economist Sharad Kohli, however, said that there might be some political angle over releasing funds under MNREGS to several States. “At the same time, the central government is also releasing funds to the other centrally sponsored peoples’ welfare schemes. However, dues of releasing the central funds under MNREGS has increased during the Covid time because the government diverted funds to the other initiatives,” said Kohli.

“When people started migrating to their place of work as they started getting back their jobs, the government went little easy. However, releasing of funds also depends on the State specific requirement and employment opportunities,” added Kohli.

An impact evaluation of the scheme conducted by the World Bank, however, showed that the program didn’t function the way it was designed to and many people who needed work still didn’t have it, especially in the poorest states—where work was needed most. The team further examined results from the state of Bihar, India’s poorest, to better understand why the program was unable to provide work as intended.

The Government of India passed the 2005 National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, as a way to ensure up to 100 days of paid work per year for poor adults. The program, now called the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, aims to reduce poverty by providing extra work for those who need it, while also providing empowerment and insurance when other sources of work dry up.