Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said his government will always work hard to provide the best possible infrastructure as he retweeted Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's tweet on Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Corridor. As a video taken from a drone showing next-gen Vande Bharat Express chugging beneath the flyover of the 10-lane highway corridor between Bengaluru and Mysuru presented a breathtaking view, an awestruck Karnataka Chief Minister exclaimed 'What a view!' as he shared the video on his Twitter handle.

"What a view! 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway alongside Vande Bharat Express, a visual depicting the story of world class infrastructure & unprecedented growth in Karnataka. Under Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji, our Double Engine government is working wonders in the state," Bommai tweeted.

Retweeting Bommai's tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Our people deserve the best possible infrastructure, which our government will always work hard to provide. Our strides in infra creation have been widely lauded." The 10-lane corridor is set for inauguration either by the end of this month or March, according to National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) officials.

Once the expressway becomes operational, the 143-km journey from Bengaluru to Mysuru will be possible in just one-and-half hours or less than that depending on the speed of the vehicle, the officials said adding, the project got delayed due to land acquisition process. (PTI)