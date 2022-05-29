New Delhi: The Centre on Sunday withdrew a controversial press release issued by the Bengaluru office of the UIDAI on May 27, after it faced flak over the issue, according to an official release.

“This is in pursuant of the Press Release dated May 27, 2022 by the Bengaluru Regional Office, UIDAI. In view of the possibility of the misinterpretation of the Press Release, the same stands withdrawn with immediate effect,” said a statement from the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT. The UIDAI release had warned citizens not to share photocopies of Aadhar with any organization, citing its misuse and had suggested the use of masked Aadhar instead, which displays only last four digits of the unique identity number.

Indian Youth Congress leader BV Srinivas, activist Sucheta Dalal and several others had questioned the move saying the government had realised the mistake too late. Srinivas tweeted: “The government has realised that it can be dangerous when the Aadhar card of all citizens has been distributed across the country. You are late.”

“After forcing everyone to distribute Aadhar photo copies liberally and compulsorily, the government wakes up to danger. Techie billionaires don’t have all knowledge. Nandan Nilekani see the havoc you caused by refusing the listen,” Dalal tweeted. She further questioned “how the poor and not so financially literate avoid public computers? given “cyber café is now a thriving business to help people upload documents because it is mandatory. They have to use public computers.”

According to the ministry, “It is learnt that the (UIDAI) release was issued by them in the context of an attempt to misuse a photoshopped Aadhaar card. The release advised the people not to share photocopies of their Aadhaar with any organization because it can be misused. Alternatively, a masked Aadhaar which displays only the last 4 digits of Aadhaar number, can be used.”

Further, the ministry said that the “UIDAI issued Aadhaar cardholders are only advised to exercise normal prudence in using and sharing their UIDAI Aadhaar numbers.” Aadhar Identity Authentication ecosystem has provided adequate features for protecting and safeguarding the identity and privacy of the Aadhaar holder, the ministry said.

