Varanasi: Congress MP and son of former Union Minister P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram on Sunday alleged that the BJP government at the Centre was using the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for political gains and targetting the Opposition.

Speaking to media persons, Karti, who reached Varanasi on a two-day visit, lashed out at the Centre over the ongoing investigation in the National Herald case. He alleged that the investigating agencies had found no wrongdoing so far adding that BJP was using them to intimidate the Opposition.

Karti said that Congress will expose BJP's anti-people policies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections adding that Congress' agitation against the Centre over inflation will continue. Earlier, senior Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge was summoned by ED in relation to the National Herald case when the Parliament was in session.