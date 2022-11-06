Thiruvananthapuram: The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala on Sunday attacked the Central government by accusing it of trying to prevent implementation of welfare schemes and destroy higher education in the state using the Governor, as the BJP wants to control everything.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan alleged that the Central government's intention to prevent implementation of welfare measures like minimum guaranteed employment was revealed from the speech of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman a day ago. Sitharaman, while delivering the second P Parameshwarji Memorial Lecture on "Cooperative Federalism: The Path Towards Atma Nirbhar Bharat" here on Saturday, had said indiscriminate borrowing and spending by certain states on non-merit goods and expenditure is a matter of concern.

Govindan contended that the Centre wants to control everything and prevent states from implementing welfare schemes within their own financial limitations. "The LDF and CPI(M) cannot accept this stand of the Central government," he told reporters here at a press conference which was held subsequent to a state secretariat meeting of CPI(M).

Govindan further said that the Centre was using Governors in non-BJP ruled states to interfere in higher education and implement the RSS and Sangh Parivar agendas in universities and this was happening in Kerala also, an allegation which the Left front has been levelling ever since it has been at loggerheads with Governor Arif Mohammed Khan over functioning of varsities in the state.

He indicated that the Kerala government has decided to take all necessary steps and go to any extent, including moving the Supreme Court, according to the Constitution.

"The BJP is using the Governor to destroy higher education in Kerala at a time when the state government was taking steps to improve it and raise it to global standards. The Governor was given the Chancellor position by the state and now things have reached a stage where we may have to discuss whether he should continue in that position". "As the Governor has taken a stand that he will go to any extent, the party has decided to oppose him by going to any extent but in accordance with the law and the Constitution," he said.

On being asked whether the government would bring any ordinance to remove the Governor from the position of Chancellor, the CPI(M) state secretary reiterated -- "we will do whatever is necessary and go to any extent but in accordance with the law and the Constitution". Regarding the issue of Khan holding on to some bills, including the University Laws Amendment Bill, passed by the state legislature, Govindan said the Governor was doing something which was not permitted under the law.

He indicated that the state government was examining what action, including legal, can be taken against the same. "We are examining how to handle it both according to the Constitution and the law. He cannot hold on to the bills indefinitely," Govindan said. He said that various courts have held that the Governor cannot hold on to the bills indefinitely. (PTI)

