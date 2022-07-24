New Delhi: The Central government tried to hijack the Van Mahotsav event of the Delhi government, the Aam Admi Party Environment Minister Gopal Rai alleged on Sunday. The Delhi police put up posters of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the venue, he added. The event that was the brainchild of the Kejriwal government turned into a political event for Narendra Modi, he said adding that the Delhi Chief Minister and he have decided not to participate in the program.

"The 'Van Mahotsav' organized by the Kejriwal government was to conclude today in the presence of CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal and LG Sir, but it is very unfortunate that last night, on the instructions of the Prime Minister's Office, the police took over the government program and made it a political program," a rough translation of Rai's tweet in Hindi read.

The Delhi Police warned people not to touch banners carrying pictures of PM Modi, he claimed. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal were supposed to attend the event and all preparations had been made, he said.

"An event of the Kejriwal government has been turned into a political event of PM Modi. The Delhi chief minister and I have now decided not to participate in the programme," he said. Rai said the incident showed that PM Modi is afraid of Kejriwal.

"Attempts are being made to malign our government. Satyendar Jain was arrested on frivolous charges. Now a conspiracy is being hatched to arrest Deputy Chief Minister (Manish Sidodia). The CM had to go to Singapore but the file was stalled," he said. "The police are supposed to ensure the safety and security of people and not put up banners of PM Modi," he said. (With Agency inputs)