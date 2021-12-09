New Delhi: Insurgency-hit north eastern region (NER) can emerge as a hub for rubber production, said Piyush Goyal, Minister of Food and Public Distribution while addressing the ‘Destination Tripura - Investment Summit’ through video conferencing today. Goyal said that the central government has planned rubber plantations on a total of 2 lakh hectares in the NE states over 5 years.

Tripura is the second largest producer of rubber in the country with 30,000 cultivation. The minister called upon the state government to be the first off the block and take advantage as the early harvester to expand rubber plantations in the state.

Four major tyre companies represented by Automotive Tyre Manufacturers Association (ATMA) have together undertaken to contribute Rs1,000 crores for rubber plantation development in 200,000 hectare land in the seven states of North East India, over a period of five years. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Rubber Board and ATMA on 1 March. Participating tyre companies together transferred Rs 12 crores to the account set up by Rubber Board on 20 May. Funds provided by the tyre companies are being used for procuring planting materials for commencing planting in 2021.

Observing that Bamboo cultivation is another major resource in the NER, Goyal said Tripura is home to the largest bamboo flooring unit. “Tripura has the potential to emerge as the country’s hub of Agarbatti Industry and make India Aatmanirbhar in bamboo, often called as Green Gold, Industry.”

Referring to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call of ‘Transforming North-East into Ashth Lakhsmi of India, the Minister said that the PM has accorded priority to the ‘Focus North-East’ programme and the ‘Make in India’ programme has been implemented here as the ‘Make in North-East’ programme. “A dedicated Northeast Desk of Invest India has been set up, improved infrastructure and promoted industry.”

Goyal also applauded the development journey of Tripura under the able leadership of the Chief Minister Shri Biplab Kumar Deb. “Tripura is the 4th literate state in the NE, has a thriving handlooms industry, 1.36 lakh weavers in Tripura, Tripura jackfruit has been exported to London.”

ANI